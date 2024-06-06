Sista Afia nearly recorded a diss album after ex-boyfriend married another woman

The singer confessed that her then-partner was in another relationship without her knowledge and decided to marry another woman behind her back.

This experience, according to her, was so painful that she almost recorded an entire album to express her anger.

"The last time I had one was in 2017. I almost recorded a diss album for him. It hurt me badly. I did not do anything wrong. All I did was love a man and be there for him.

"He went to marry another girl while I was there. He didn’t tell me. I didn’t even know that he was dating someone else," she said.

She, however, disclosed that she and her ex-partner have sorted out their differences and are now good friends.

"We're very good friends now. It was never about me. He’s been apologising for months now. He wants to marry me now. But it’s too late," she said.

Francisca Gawugah, known in the entertainment industry as Sister Afia is a Ghanaian highlife, afro-pop, and Afrobeat artist. She is the niece of popular Ghanaian Bishop Duncan-Williams.

She was born on January 7, 1993, in Ghana and grew up in Accra and Kumasi. Sister Afia attended the Reverend John Teye Memorial Institute, Angel Educational Complex, and Afia Kobi Ampe Girls Senior High School before relocating to the United Kingdom to pursue nursing.