I trust my mum so much that I will marry any man she chooses for me – Sista Afia

In response, she expressed her unwavering commitment to her mother’s wishes, stating that she would marry any man her mother chooses for her.

The talented ‘Jeje’ singer didn’t hold back in expressing her deep affection and appreciation for her mother, highlighting her as the cornerstone of her life. She described her mother as her rock, her constant source of support, her biggest fan, and the pillar of her existence.

Determined to repay her mother's love and sacrifices, Sista Afia pledged to tirelessly strive for her mother’s comfort and happiness, prioritizing her well-being above all else.

“Without my mum, I wouldn’t know where I'd be. She's my rock, my support, my number one fan—she's everything to me. I wish her a hundred and seventy years if God permits. I trust and love her so much that I’d marry any man she chooses for me,” Sista Afia expressed with profound affection.