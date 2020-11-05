This is because the Ghanaian singer is saying that endorsing a political figure is a risky move and she will only be convinced to do it if she is going to be paid at least $500,000 - yes she quoted her price in dollars.

According to the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker, she would not put her career on the line for any political party and that is why she charging that huge amount for any political adventure. She, however, emphasized that she would risk if she sees it will benefit her.

Her comments are coming right after Sarkodie and Samini have endorsed Nana Addo's re-election in the upcoming December 7th elections. The NPP released a song composed by Samini that highlights the achievements of the incumbent President and his government.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie refused to feature on my song; he said it doesn't fit his brand - MzBel

The song titled 'Kpoyaka' sees Samini amplifying the 4 More 4 Nana message. Sarkodie on the other hand, dedicated some lines in a verse of his new 'Happy Day" song to say that "if I have spoken about Dumsor and also complained about inflation, and today I have light because there's no dumsor and my children can go to school for free, then Nana continue".

The move by the top two Ghanaian acts has since sparked a conversation if it is a healthy move for their career. According, Sista Afia when asked if she would endorse any political figure as Ghana heads to the polls on December 7, said: “I wouldn't because I wouldn't want to put my career at risk because it's 50/50. You don't know what might happen".

“But let me also say this. It depends on the contract. It depends on the deal with me and the people. But if it's not something I will benefit from, I wouldn't do it,” she told Prince Benjamin on Class91.3FM’s drive-time show, Class Drive on Monday, 4 November 2020.

In a report by classfmonline.com, Sister Afia noted that she would not endorse any politician for even GHS500,000 except for $500,000.