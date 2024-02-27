The lady at Omah Lay's concert shouldn’t have apologized, she's not married –Sister Derby

In a post shared via X, Deborah Vanessa lamented, "E pain me waaa say the Omah Lay concert girl come out to explain. Kai. Dancing k3k3. Youngins, not married, but taking this thing World Cup. Simple entertainment. Jamaicans will be laughing. Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl do yawa by apologising in my opinion."

Sister Derby added that, it would have been nicer for the boyfriend to be proud of the moment rather than lament about it.

“They want her to feel bad for the boy’s insecurities. Instead of him getting a dope video of her on that stage and proudly telling those around that that’s his babe (the babe that caught the star of the night (Omah Lay’s) eyes!), he’s there doing mobor mobor. Aaargh [SIC]”

Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Jess, in response to the public attention garnered by her erotic dance with Omah Lay, publicly apologized to her boyfriend through a video. She clarified that she had prior discussions with her boyfriend about the possibility of going on stage if called upon, a practice common at Omah Lay's concerts , an arrangement her boyfriend allegedly accepted without objections.