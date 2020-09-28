The “Sweet Ex” singer on Monday, September 28, released a hot new photo with up-and-coming songstress Y'akoto on her Instagram page.

The photo attracted a lot of positive comments, but there was one which was delivered in a distasteful manner and didn’t go down well with Sister Derby.

Instagram user ‘spe.cial1994’ dropped a comment on the photo which suggests Sister Derby turned a lesbian after Medikal ‘used and dump’ her.

“The lesbian gurl is around. A round of applauds. Medikal chop den dump you now you turn lesbian,” the user commented on the post.

Sister Derby, however, had a smashing response to the comment. She described the troll as 'stupid and childish', and also described the comment as ‘sexist, misogynistic and patriarchic’.

That wasn’t all. Sister Derby fired another sharp jab, saying the user is ‘probably obsessed with sex and should seek therapy.’

“You are very stupid and childish for such a sexist, misogynistic and patriarchic comment. You are probably obsessed with sex and should seek therapy,” Sister Derby fired.

The troll couldn’t respond to Sister Derby’s clapback.