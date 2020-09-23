The “Sweet Ex” singer took to Twitter on Tuesday, September 22, to share screenshots of a message a strange man sent her through WhatsApp.

She shared two screenshots of the chats; one on WhatsApp and the other, a direct message.

The man who introduced himself to Sister Derby as Lonlon Tekpa went straight to propose love to the singer and also revealed he was broke.

“Hello, beautiful. My name is Lonlon Tekpa. And I really would love to have you as my wife and Ghana’s First Lady someday soon. I am very poor financially now due to a business crisis in 2012. But you will be the one lifting me up to my feet,” the man said in his first message on WhatsApp, and attached his photos.

Immediately Sister Derby saw the message, she blocked the man. However, the man had another plan. When he realised he was blocked, he chose to use the direct message option to continue his ‘agenda’.

“Derby, talk to me please. I have been trying to get in touch with you for years. And please, unblock me on WhatsApp. I beg,” he pleaded.

And it seems Derby didn’t like how she was being harassed. So, she took to Twitter to expose his contact and the messages he sent, and warned strangers from sending her messages without her permission.

He captioned the screenshot: “Pls whose relative is this? Kindly advise them. I hate it when people give my number out without my permission.”

Some Twitter users didn’t like Derby’s approach. Some criticised, others trolled her.

“Got nothing else going in life but your looks. You’re fine as hell, but guess what? It doesn’t last. & when the time comes, you’ll have to get some surgery done to keep it up. Eventually, you can’t hide it anymore. & all you want is to be treated like a person instead of object,” a Twitter user said.

Another user said: “U see some of your life that is wai you are still not married oooh 42 years of age old woman like you and you are being selective in life pls come down so you will get someone to marry you that is what we are praying for you pls thank you. I love you”

See reactions from other users below.