Sister Derby left a pile of shades for her rival while responding to a Twitter user’s statement regarding her career as a singer.

The Twitter claimed she didn’t know Derby was a singer until her beef with Fella Makafui.

“I never know Sis Derby was a singer till Fella came in the line. #career resurrection agency,” the Twitter user said.

But in her response, Sister Derby tagged Fella Makafui as a trader, saying her song, titled “Sweet Ex”, forced Fella into music.

“When you are too dumb to realise #SweetEx pushed traders to try and make music,” Sister Derby fired.

Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal are yet to respond to her tweet.