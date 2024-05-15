Sister Derby recalls Medikal and Fella painfully rubbing relationship in her face

Sister Derby and Medikal Pulse Ghana

However, she revealed that while the breakup didn't deeply affect her, she found it distressing to see Medikal and Fella prominently display their newfound romance, which felt like a deliberate taunt.

During a conversation with Zionfelix, Sister Derby expressed, "I didn’t really care about their relationship but for him, I wished him well. And of course, it was painful because they were rubbing it in my face and she was also mocking me. Even those times, I never said anything to her or dissed her. I accepted it."

She also shared the hurtful remarks she received from the public following her split from Medikal, particularly comments insinuating that she was desperate for marriage. Sister Derby denounced these comments as baseless and ridiculous.

Reflecting on her past relationship with Medikal, Sister Derby revealed that they rarely disagreed or fought during their two-year relationship, attributing the breakup solely to the involvement of Fella Makafui.

When asked about Medikal's demeanor as a partner, she responded, "Oh no. He wasn't difficult to date at all."

