The Ghanaian socialite had consistently asserted that her relationship with Medikal ended due to his infidelity involving Fella Makafui.
Sister Derby recalls Medikal and Fella painfully rubbing relationship in her face
Ghanaian socialite Sister Derby shared her thoughts on witnessing her former partner, Medikal, and Fella Makafui publicly flaunt their relationship on social media.
Recommended articles
However, she revealed that while the breakup didn't deeply affect her, she found it distressing to see Medikal and Fella prominently display their newfound romance, which felt like a deliberate taunt.
During a conversation with Zionfelix, Sister Derby expressed, "I didn’t really care about their relationship but for him, I wished him well. And of course, it was painful because they were rubbing it in my face and she was also mocking me. Even those times, I never said anything to her or dissed her. I accepted it."
She also shared the hurtful remarks she received from the public following her split from Medikal, particularly comments insinuating that she was desperate for marriage. Sister Derby denounced these comments as baseless and ridiculous.
Reflecting on her past relationship with Medikal, Sister Derby revealed that they rarely disagreed or fought during their two-year relationship, attributing the breakup solely to the involvement of Fella Makafui.
When asked about Medikal's demeanor as a partner, she responded, "Oh no. He wasn't difficult to date at all."
Sister Derby's remarks come amidst speculation about a possible romantic revival between her and Medikal, sparked by their joint performance at his O2 Indigo concert in London. This event followed Medikal's announcement of his separation from Fella Makafui and his return to single status.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh