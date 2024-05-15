ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sister Derby recalls Medikal and Fella painfully rubbing relationship in her face

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian socialite Sister Derby shared her thoughts on witnessing her former partner, Medikal, and Fella Makafui publicly flaunt their relationship on social media.

Sister Derby and Team Medikal Fella
Sister Derby and Team Medikal Fella

The Ghanaian socialite had consistently asserted that her relationship with Medikal ended due to his infidelity involving Fella Makafui.

Recommended articles

Sister Derby and Medikal
Sister Derby and Medikal Sister Derby and Medikal Pulse Ghana

However, she revealed that while the breakup didn't deeply affect her, she found it distressing to see Medikal and Fella prominently display their newfound romance, which felt like a deliberate taunt.

During a conversation with Zionfelix, Sister Derby expressed, "I didn’t really care about their relationship but for him, I wished him well. And of course, it was painful because they were rubbing it in my face and she was also mocking me. Even those times, I never said anything to her or dissed her. I accepted it."

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared the hurtful remarks she received from the public following her split from Medikal, particularly comments insinuating that she was desperate for marriage. Sister Derby denounced these comments as baseless and ridiculous.

Sister Derby and Team Medikal Fella
Sister Derby and Team Medikal Fella Celebrity beefs on social media in 2018 Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on her past relationship with Medikal, Sister Derby revealed that they rarely disagreed or fought during their two-year relationship, attributing the breakup solely to the involvement of Fella Makafui.

When asked about Medikal's demeanor as a partner, she responded, "Oh no. He wasn't difficult to date at all."

Sister Derby and Medikal
Sister Derby and Medikal Sister Derby and Medikal Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Sister Derby's remarks come amidst speculation about a possible romantic revival between her and Medikal, sparked by their joint performance at his O2 Indigo concert in London. This event followed Medikal's announcement of his separation from Fella Makafui and his return to single status.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dancegod Lloyd and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

Dancegod Lloyd and Asamoah Gyan battle out for the originator of Asylum dance challenge

Sean Paul shows wild excitement as he meets superstar King Promise

Sean Paul shows wild excitement as he meets superstar King Promise (VIDEO)

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Justin and Hailey Bieber married in 2019 [Instagram/@justinbieber]

Justin and Hailey Bieber are having a baby after 5 years of marriage