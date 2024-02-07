Sister Derby says religion is the root cause of hatred and bad things in the country

According to her, she believes religion is the driving force behind homophobia as it makes people hate each other for no reason.

Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Sister Derby stressed the importance of education beyond formal channels, urging people to learn through direct interaction and open-minded conversations to foster a more inclusive society.

Drawing parallels to historical struggles, Sister Derby likened the oppression faced by the LGBTQ community in Ghana to that of other marginalized groups, such as victims of domestic violence, people with albinism, and those facing racial discrimination.