In an interview with YFM, she expressed concern that many people tend to follow religious doctrines without engaging in independent thought, leading to a lack of understanding and acceptance for diverse perspectives.
Sister Derby says religion is the root cause of hatred and bad things in the country
Ghanaian musician and model, Sister Derby has confused social media users after declaring that she believes in God but does not consider herself religious.
Recommended articles
According to her, she believes religion is the driving force behind homophobia as it makes people hate each other for no reason.
Sister Derby stressed the importance of education beyond formal channels, urging people to learn through direct interaction and open-minded conversations to foster a more inclusive society.
Drawing parallels to historical struggles, Sister Derby likened the oppression faced by the LGBTQ community in Ghana to that of other marginalized groups, such as victims of domestic violence, people with albinism, and those facing racial discrimination.
She highlighted the need for collective efforts in challenging societal norms and advocated for empathy, encouraging individuals to recognize and appreciate the diversity that exists within the human experience.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh