‘Slap any pastor who attempts to kiss you’ - Prophet Kumchacha to women (VIDEO)

Anglican Priest, Rev. Fr Baltharzar Obeng Larbi is in hot soup after a video of him kissing three female students of St. Monica's College Of Education in the Asante-Mampong Diocese went viral on the internet last week.

The video has been condemned by many Ghanaians and his church, Anglican Church, Ghana. His church has suspended him pending investigations.

Reacting to the video, Kumchacha has said kissing people on their lips is the wrong way of rewarding them.

“The best way to reward a student is to give her a perk,” he suggested on Okay FM on Monday, August 23. “The Priest took too long to remove his lips from the last student he kissed.”

Pulse Ghana

He said the portion of the Bible that preaches about fellow Christians greeting each other with kisses has been misinterpreted, adding that he and other pastors would have done worst if that is what it means.

“When the Bible says we should greet each other with a kiss, it doesn't mean you should kiss any woman or someone's wife that enters your church. If that is the case, pastors will jubilate. We would kiss and smooch the women in our churches.”

He said pastors kissing women in the church is satanic and, it is similar to other pastors who bathe women.