ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sleeping with another partner is not cheating - Okyeame Kwame

Selorm Tali

Okyeame Kwame has shared an unconventional meaning of cheating in a relationship.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame

According to the outspoken Ghanaian musician, sleeping with another person who is not your partner is not cheating.

Recommended articles

In a video circulating on social media, Okyeame Kwame, explains that so far as a partner is not using his/her or partner’s body, it’s not cheating.

He shared this opinion whilst speaking on Bro Code, a podcast produced by Twitter influencer, Kalyjay.

Okyeame Kwame said “as stupid as it sounds, our society has created a certain idea that if your partner goes to sleep with another person that is not you, your partner has cheated. How am I cheating on, I am not using your body” and laughed out loud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expression has since sparked backlash on Twitter. A tweep commenting on the post shared by Kalyjay said “His thought process intrigues me so much that I want to have a chat with him.”

Another added that “such an idi*t @Okyeamekwame came out to tell we that we must make money to fix our cars to use on bad roads and then continue to work and fix it lol. masa so you no get sense like that lol one of my role models paa be this”.

Hear more from Okyeame Kwame in post below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patricia poku

Patricia Poku Amankwah: 'I am not the richest woman in Ghana'

Kuami Eugene

'Everyone does it' - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations

Aba Dope

'I looked ugly and like a transgender’ – Aba Dope speaks about why she bleached her skin

Shatta Wale

‘Blatant lies!' – Kwasi Aboagye replies Shatta Wale over £80,000 performance fee claim