Sleeping with another partner is not cheating - Okyeame Kwame

In a video circulating on social media, Okyeame Kwame, explains that so far as a partner is not using his/her or partner’s body, it’s not cheating.

He shared this opinion whilst speaking on Bro Code, a podcast produced by Twitter influencer, Kalyjay.

Okyeame Kwame said “as stupid as it sounds, our society has created a certain idea that if your partner goes to sleep with another person that is not you, your partner has cheated. How am I cheating on, I am not using your body” and laughed out loud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expression has since sparked backlash on Twitter. A tweep commenting on the post shared by Kalyjay said “His thought process intrigues me so much that I want to have a chat with him.”

Another added that “such an idi*t @Okyeamekwame came out to tell we that we must make money to fix our cars to use on bad roads and then continue to work and fix it lol. masa so you no get sense like that lol one of my role models paa be this”.