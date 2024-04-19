SM records issues contradictory statement to Shatta Wale's reply to GSPD

However, Shatta Wale in response fired back with insults directed at the GSPD. "You can't create a problem for me, I am a problem myself ... Everything we are creating the association. There is even Unemployed people association," Shatta Wale stated.

In a surprising twist, the Ghanaian musician's record label has now issued a statement that takes a different stance from the initial comment by Shatta Wale.

The statement reads: "Dear members of Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, Shatta Movement Empire would like to address a statement made by our artiste during a recent performance that may have been misinterpreted. The intention behind the statement was not to mock or belittle individuals with disabilities, but rather to emphasize the importance of Stonebwoy acting right and treating others with respect at all times.

We understand that the wording of the statement may have been insensitive and we acknowledge the concerns raised. It was not our intention to cause any harm, and we value and respect the contributions and rights of individuals with disabilities in our society.

We are committed to promoting inclusivity and understanding, and we will strive to be more mindful of our words and actions in the future. Thank you for bringing this to our attention, and we appreciate your understanding."

