Social media awash with praise and worship as Dulcie draws thousands to her Porials Pitch

Dulcie Boateng's ability to draw such a large crowd without formal advertising has left many in awe. The event saw heavy traffic congestion on the N1 Highway in Accra, with commuters from Lapaz to Spintex experiencing significant delays due to the influx of attendees.

Social media users took to various platforms to express their admiration for Boateng's accomplishment:

@os_kayy: "Dulcie really did great with the Porials Pitch event 👏 🔥 . My question now is why are people comparing something which was more like a trade fair artists demma concert?"

@OleleSalvador:"ICYMI🇬🇭🏷️: If you were wondering why there was an unusual traffic jam on the Fiesta Royale N1— Accra Mall — Motorway earlier today, this is why: 27-year-old Ghanaian Snapchat Influencer, Dulcie Boateng, drew thousands of patrons for her annual Porials Pitch—a major shopping event in Ghana, featuring great deals on a wide range of products from various Ghanaian & Nigerian owned brands."

@MissEnny11: "I must confess Porials Pitch organized by Dulcie was beyond expectations. Woow, great move!!! The girl is smart and has the numbers!!!! Working hard indeed."

@CuntessLady: "Going to Porials Pitch made me realize that although I rated Dulcie but this girl is whoever the fuck she think she is tbhhhh. So inspiring to see a woman pull this off."

Despite the overwhelming praise, the event faced challenges. According to Ghanaweb some partners were arrested for breaching health regulations and selling unregistered products.

