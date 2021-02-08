The actress was speaking on UTV about her claim that about GH10,000 was stolen from her MOMO account by MTN. Salma later retracted her claims and apologize over the misleading post after MTN threatened to sue her with details that she had no such amount in her account.

Salma Mumin's apology to MTN Ghana

Giving an account of what exactly happened, she explained that she went public with her concern because she became a "frustrated customer" after she tried making an online payment with her MOMO and had "insufficient funds" as feedback despite knowing that she had money in the account - a story social media users don't believe.

“MTN has a code for sending money. There is the merchant code and the regular one. I have never made mistake with the codes because it’s something I use daily. I use the code regularly every but it was actually my first time using the merchant…" she said.

She continued that "I woke up this morning and I had to pay DHL’s monthly bill for services they rendered. The transaction kept on failing, I was told the amount in my wallet was insufficient".

According to Salma in the video below, out of disappointment, she headed to social media to share her frustration, hence, the post to get MTN to come to her aid.

However, social media users haven't been pleased about the actress' explanation and punched holes into narration whilst branding her as a liar. See the posts below for what social media has been saying.