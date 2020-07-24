"Presidential candidate 2024 Anaa mo se?" - the rapper captioned photos in which he ditched his rapper's swag for a corporate look. Though there have been several replies to Sarkodie's tweet, one that has gone viral is a question about Strongman.

Sarkodie with Strongman during the signing

Reacting to pulse.com.gh's publication of Sarkodie's presidential intentions, a Facebook user with the name Theophilus Asiedu quizzed "Strongman koraa you could not manage him how much Ghana.....can we end it here?"

Strongman is a Ghanaian rapper who was signed on Sarkodie's record label, Sarkcess Music, but unfortunately their working contract could not be extended as there have been thoughts that the 'Highest' rapper has been poorly managing him.

Sarkodie

Interestingly, the same question repeated itself across social media to the rapper. Apart from that, see the screenshots and tweets below of Ghanaians are reacting to Sarkodie's presidential ambition.

