According to her, single and she is definitely ready to mingle, however, the man should at least have some qualities which could make her succumb to him.

The 'Forever' songstress disclosed this in an interview with Pulse.com.gh after being asked if she was single.

"I am very single, 100%. I am a very single person," she said.

Responding to the question of who her ideal man is, Gyakie noted that she doesn't have an ideal man, however, she would want a man with whom she can have a good vibe and bond well with him.

"I don't have an ideal guy so whoever is ready, come and shoot your shot. I don't have a type at all. But the only thing I look out for is the person's behaviour and then if we bond, that's what I look out for."

Meanwhile, social media users have flaunted the comment section of the interview with proposals.

While some feel she might have betrayed her boyfriend, others are seriously shooting their shots.

"Some boy is heartbroken somewhere... I know I am," @_thedotse.

"I'm ready to mingle," @okobofoyaayo.

"Wow, the babe wey ma mind dey give her is single, Or make I dm am see sey she go reply me," @starboy440.