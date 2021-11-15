RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Some people come online just to break people down’ - Kofi Mole

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afrobeats artiste Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, known by many as Kofi Mole, is sobbing about the attitude and agenda of some social media users.

Kofi Mole
Kofi Mole

According to Kofi Mole, some people deliberately come online just to hit people, especially celebrities. That is their work.

He believes the fans usually take trolls too much, which is not good.

For him, he can find his way out of trolls, but others might not be able.

“They do it too much; I don’t know who are the people talking. Sometimes you go to Twitter, and then all the artistes people just intentionally come online just to break people down. That be demma work. Very mean and stuff. Me, I have a remedy to walk over it but I don’t know about some people dema vim.”

Kofi Mole went on to add that: “I don’t see other countries doing that like TimWest Wood and Nigerians will bring out the person bashing him only if it’s between a rival like Davido and Wizkid.”

“Ghana we really have to learn and we think we know but we don’t really know because when you are outside it’s a whole different thing. I don’t know when it will start”.

Kofi Mole was on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz Fm monitored by Pulse.com.gh

David Mawuli David Mawuli

