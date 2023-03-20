Somethings are never appreciated - Tulenky as he's ignored in Best Rap Performance at the VGMAs

According to the rapper, ever since he came into the music scene, he has released some of the biggest rap songs in the country, however, he has been ignored on countless occasions in the “Best Rap Performance” category of the awards show.

Naming some of his biggest joints that deserved nominations over the years, Tulenky feels his contribution to the music industry is not appreciated.

“I’ve been dropping the hardest rap joints ever since I touched down. Last year was Point Of View, the year before was Undertaker, before that Child Abuse, Forever ‘96, and not even a single nomination for Best Rap Performance? I guess somethings are never appreciated,” he tweeted, Saturday.

Tulenkey made his major debut on Sarkodie’s Biibi Ba which had Amerado, Lyrical Joe, Frequency, Kofi Mole, Toy Boi, Yeyo, 2 Fyngerz, O’BKay, and CJ Biggerman on it.

He has been tagged The Heir to Rap Music in Ghana since he came through with the Refix of his street-banging song Child Abuse which is a cover of Cardi B’s “I like it”.It seems to redefine Sexual harassment from women and not the usual notion. Tulenkey recruited AMG Beyond Kontrol rapper Medikal on the masterpiece