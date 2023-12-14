Sonnie Badu in an interview called out Dr. Oteng for failure to sponsor his much-anticipated ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert even though he allegedly promised to do so.
Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng over promise and fail encounter
UK based Ghanaian gospel music star and leader of the Rockhill Church, Sonnie Badu, has in the last 48 hours found himself at the center of discussion in the media space.
However, amid the backlash he has been receiving on social media, Sonnie Badu has apologised to Dr Kwaku Oteng after calling him out.
The UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer took to his social media to pen down a long post apologising to millionaire Dr Kwaku Oteng following his recent interview where he called him out over his promise and failure.
Sonnie Badu has noted he is still loyal to Dr Kwaku Oteng so he is sorry for what happened.
Regardless of his apology, he explained the whole incident again and his disappointment after Dr Oteng snubbed him.
Over the week, Sonnie Badu exposed Dr Kwaku Oteng for refusing to pick up his call after he promised to sponsor his program.
According to him, Dr Kwaku Oteng gave him his word that he would sponsor his show, ‘Rhythm of Africa’ which happened last weekend but he didn’t.
Sonnie Badu explained that Kwaku Oteng refused to pick up his call, and he never reached out to him to help either.
According to Sonnie Badu, that was the second time it happened because Dr Kwaku Oteng promised to sponsor his Atlanta show but failed.
Read his apology below;
