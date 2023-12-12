Speaking in a recent interview, Sonnie Badu explained that despite dedicating over five months to meticulous planning, his team encountered difficulties as most of the approached sponsors didn't offer support.
‘I sold my Rolex watch to organize my concert due to lack of sponsors' - Sonnie Badu
UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu recently shared insights into the challenges he faced in securing sponsorship for his recent concert.
Consequently, Sonnie Badu had to resort to selling his valuable Rolex watch to finance the event.
On Saturday, December 9, the UK based Ghanaian artiste, Sonnie Badu pulled off a successful show at his Rhytms of Africa concert held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
Prior to the event, the Baba hitmaker had shared pictures of him in crutches on his social media pages, announcing that he had undergone a major surgery following a domestic accident.
Interestingly, some netizens claimed that the said domestic accident was just a means for Sonnie Badu to hype his concert.
Well, their speculations may have been justified when Sonnie Badu, hit the stage and in his usual elements gave an eclectic performance that will surely linger on the minds of patrons for a long time.
And this time round, Sonnie Badu, who had been moving around in crutches for a week after the said domestic performed without it.
Just after his performance, the Wonder God artiste took back the crutches and was helped to get off the stage.
This has further boosted the beliefs of some netizens who claim that the crutches episode was just a promotional strategy for Rhytms of Africa.
