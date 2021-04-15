Sonnie Badu is a national hero, we should celebrate him - Paul Adom-Otchere (VIDEO)

"It's an honorary degree I can't even go around and use the name Dr, well whenever I want to use it, I must prefix it with honourary so that people know that I didn't work for it, I was recognized for it," Mr Adome Otchere said.

He further noted that "so the point Sonnie Badu is making is that all the degrees were honourary but the small matter is that the institution that gave Sonnie Badu the degree, they are not accredited as an academic university.

"They are an institution that awards recognizes awards in religious matters ... so Sonnie Badu is right, they will have to assess his work of 28 years as a minister to give him that. That's fair," he explained.

Commenting on the 'Baba' singer's response which many have described as arrogant, the seasoned broadcaster opined that "I think there is a bit of confusion in the Ghanaian society which gave that uproar and I have to say that Mr Badu didn't respond to it that well he was quite disappointed he was disappointed in the responses and responded in a certain way".