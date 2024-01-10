ADVERTISEMENT
Sonnie Badu lobbies for ministerial position in Cheddar's New Force gov't

Selorm Tali

Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar has launched his presidential ambition after revealing that he is the face behind the controversial New Force political movement.

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu

Though his face has not appeared yet on a ballot paper, Gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, is lobbying to be a minister in Cheddar's New Force government.

Sonnie Badu congratulated Cheddar for taking a courageous step toward a political agenda aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by Ghanaians.

Nana Kwame Bediako
Nana Kwame Bediako Pulse Ghana

In a seemingly sarcastic tone, Badu expressed his desire to be appointed as the Minister for Youth and Sports in the event of a successful presidential bid in the future.

The preacher also went on to suggest roles for other artists like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Kwaw Kesse in Cheddar's hypothetical government.

"Chedar, Asem ben nie? BEDIAKO, you are literally living your name... well, I want minister of youth and sports so I can travel with the Black stars... and please, give ministers of entertainment to... Nii Amah, Livingston, and Obidi... Then give Agriculture to Kwaw Kese, I will help him find all fertile grounds to plant intampi... just kidding... But on a serious note, Congratulations my brother, it’s a bold step," he wrote on social media.

Cheddar revealed himself as the figure behind The New Force political movement after the last-minute cancellation of the scheduled convention program at Independence Square due to unforeseen circumstances. The news prompted mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing scepticism about his chances of leading the country.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

