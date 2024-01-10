Sonnie Badu lobbies for ministerial position in Cheddar's New Force gov't

Sonnie Badu congratulated Cheddar for taking a courageous step toward a political agenda aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by Ghanaians.

In a seemingly sarcastic tone, Badu expressed his desire to be appointed as the Minister for Youth and Sports in the event of a successful presidential bid in the future.

The preacher also went on to suggest roles for other artists like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Kwaw Kesse in Cheddar's hypothetical government.

"Chedar, Asem ben nie? BEDIAKO, you are literally living your name... well, I want minister of youth and sports so I can travel with the Black stars... and please, give ministers of entertainment to... Nii Amah, Livingston, and Obidi... Then give Agriculture to Kwaw Kese, I will help him find all fertile grounds to plant intampi... just kidding... But on a serious note, Congratulations my brother, it’s a bold step," he wrote on social media.