Sonnie Badu shows off luxury cars in his garage, asks if he should cut his dreadlocks (PHOTO)

In the selfie, he is seen standing beside a Mercedes car while showing off two others cars – a Mercedes and Maserati – resting in his garage.
He took people’s attention from his garage with the caption accompanying his post. “Do I cut my hair or leave it?” he asked.
Hiplife musician Reggie Rockstone reacted to his question, saying: “Motown (Achimota School) shaking dema head.”
“Pleaaaaaaaase don’t cut it. It’s beeeeeaaaaautiful,” Nigerian gospel musician Kolawole Bekes commented.
“Just drive one of your big machines n let the hair deal with itself… we have demons to destroy n hair is not a limitation,” an Instagram user said. Another user said: “Sorry Sir, you are a Lion for a reason... You can’t cut ohhhhh the frogs will carry matter for head please sir.”
"We beseech thee by the mercies of God, please cut it so that you differentiate yourself from the worldly people according to 2 Cor.6:14," another user added.