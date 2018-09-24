Pulse.com.gh logo
Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church


According to the mother of five, people interpret the Bible differently so she would rather sit home and read it herself so she understands it in her own way.

Stephanie Benson has joined the list of celebrities who don't see why they should go to church.

According to Stephanie, she does not attend church as many Ghanaians do on the Sabbath.

In an interview on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix, she revealed that she is not a Christian hence sees no need in worshipping with any church body.

She was however quick to add that she believes in God even though she is not a Christian.

"I am not a Christian but I believe in God and I don't go to church,"she said.

According to the Jazz singer, she would not attend church in order for a priest to preach to her about how she should live her life as a human being because she believes in only what God says.

"I don't go to church because i don't believe in somebody telling me how I should be and how I shouldn't, i believe only in God and what he says and his words,"she continued.

"I don't want someone's interpretation to dictate how I should live my life on this planet,"she added.

The ‘One More’ singer later advised the public to do the right thing instead of dressing to church and still continue with their wrong deeds.

Watch full interview below:

 

