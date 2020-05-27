He made this statement following weeks of heated beef in the female fraternity, involving Sista Afia, Eno Barony and others.

Even though the former Juventus star believes beef is allowed in the entertainment industry, he cautions that lyrics can cause more harm than good.

“There’s nothing going on at the moment, and we have been hearing about beefs,” he told Joy News. “It’s part of the entertainment industry.”

He said the American music industry witnesses beef all the time but Ghanaians should put a limit on it.

“When you go to America, beefs happen all the time but we hope that it’s not going to be too much.”

He concluded: “And when it comes to beef, we have to know the kind of words to use. They can beef but they should watch the thing that they say.”

Watch the full video below.