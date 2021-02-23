The Bhim Nation President’s son, L Janam Joachim Satekla, turned two today and as a proud father, he took to the internet to share his excitement and some good wishes from his heart.

Stonebwoy dropped a never-seen childhood photo of his and pitched against his son, showing a striking resemblance between the father and son.

He labelled the photo “Modern Vrs Vintage” and added his birthday message: “Like Father Like Son. Pisces Gang! More Life. More Love. Guidance And Protection.”

Nigerian afrobeats star Davido joined in the celebration by dropping a love emoji under the post. Ghanaian television host and actress Nana Ama McBrown also reacted saying: “eishhhhhh Efo what's the difference I can't cccccc”.

Stonebwoy’s wife, Louisa Ansong, also shared a heartwarming message to her son, saying Janam is a ‘brilliant little man’ who is 'full of courage and gives us a glimpse of what a great man you’re going to grow up to be’.

She shared his photo and accompanied with the caption: “My King Jahjah is 2 years old today and I can’t keep calm. I thank God for the life of this brilliant little man. At this tender age, you’re so full of courage and that gives us a glimpse of what a great man you’re going to grow up to be. God bless you and protect you all the days of your life. Happy birthday, Janam!”