ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency

Andreas Kamasah

Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has thrown his support behind Joshua Akuffo Dampare for the upcoming University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) Presidential election, set to take place this August.

Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency
Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency

Recommended articles

Stonebwoy, widely recognised for his impactful presence in the music industry and his role as the Bhim Nation President, shared the stage with Joshua, urging delegates and students to cast their votes in his favour.

Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency
Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency Pulse Ghana

Joshua Akuffo Dampare, a prominent 5th-year medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is not only known for his academic dedication but also for being the son of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police. This combination of academic excellence and a background in public service has made Joshua a standout candidate in the USAG presidential race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media following the event, Joshua expressed his vision and motivation for seeking the presidency. "I’m inspired by the idea of being able to drive meaningful impact by spearheading initiatives that advocate for the holistic development of every student, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met," he said.

Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency
Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency Pulse Ghana

Joshua's campaign has gained significant momentum with Stonebwoy’s endorsement, adding a layer of celebrity influence to his already strong platform. As the USAG elections approach, Joshua aims to focus on initiatives that promote student welfare, academic excellence, and comprehensive support systems within the university community.

The coming months will be critical as candidates ramp up their campaigns and present their visions for the future of Ghanaian university students. With endorsements like Stonebwoy's, Joshua Akuffo Dampare is positioning himself as a leading contender in what promises to be a closely-watched election.

Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency
Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lilwin and Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba stopped me from releasing our movie because he didn't look his best - LilWin

Amerado Burner

Amerado credits rap 'beefs' for boosting his music career; says he has no regrets

Angry Akuapem Poloo smashes windscreen of Musician's Benz during fight (VIDEO)

It was a publicity stunt - Akuapem Poloo explains smashing musician's Benz

Elorm Ababio aka Ama Governor

BREAKING: Ama Governor to be finally called to the BAR