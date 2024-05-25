Stonebwoy endorses Joshua Akuffo Dampare for USAG presidency

Stonebwoy, widely recognised for his impactful presence in the music industry and his role as the Bhim Nation President, shared the stage with Joshua, urging delegates and students to cast their votes in his favour.

Joshua Akuffo Dampare, a prominent 5th-year medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is not only known for his academic dedication but also for being the son of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police. This combination of academic excellence and a background in public service has made Joshua a standout candidate in the USAG presidential race.

Speaking to the media following the event, Joshua expressed his vision and motivation for seeking the presidency. "I’m inspired by the idea of being able to drive meaningful impact by spearheading initiatives that advocate for the holistic development of every student, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met," he said.

Joshua's campaign has gained significant momentum with Stonebwoy’s endorsement, adding a layer of celebrity influence to his already strong platform. As the USAG elections approach, Joshua aims to focus on initiatives that promote student welfare, academic excellence, and comprehensive support systems within the university community.

The coming months will be critical as candidates ramp up their campaigns and present their visions for the future of Ghanaian university students. With endorsements like Stonebwoy's, Joshua Akuffo Dampare is positioning himself as a leading contender in what promises to be a closely-watched election.