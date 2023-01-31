Stonebwoy featured on the Breakfast Club

The artist who is currently in the U.S with his wife was featured on the show where he discussed a series of things including his new music, the power of Afrobeats, his ban from the VGMAs, and lots more.
Ghana’s dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has made an appearance on the biggest morning show in USA "The Breakfast Club".
Stonebwoy recently announced his new single, “More Of You,” due out February 3.
The song was Produced by renowned music producers SupaDups, IzzyAreUKiddinMe, and Cresso.
The love-themed afropop song will be the third new release from the Ghana-based reggae, dancehall & afrobeats artiste since joining Universal Music Group/DefJam Record in May 2022, following September’s self-affirmative single “Gidigba” (Firm & Strong), which was produced by Phantom.
Stonebwoy has also announced the news of his fifth full-length album is arriving in March two years after releasing his 2020 critically acclaimed “Anloga Junction” album.
The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker would also on March 3, 2023, have a live performance at New York City's "Palladium Time Square.
Meanwhile, the host of the popular entertainment show The Breakfast Club Charlamagne Tha God met Ghana's Stonebwoy some days ago and it was pure bliss.
The co-host of iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club was elated to meet Stonebwoy as they gave each other a manly hug and a handshake as they beamed with laughter in the video.
