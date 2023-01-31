Stonebwoy featured on the Breakfast Club

Stonebwoy recently announced his new single, “More Of You,” due out February 3.

The song was Produced by renowned music producers SupaDups, IzzyAreUKiddinMe, and Cresso.

The love-themed afropop song will be the third new release from the Ghana-based reggae, dancehall & afrobeats artiste since joining Universal Music Group/DefJam Record in May 2022, following September’s self-affirmative single “Gidigba” (Firm & Strong), which was produced by Phantom.

Stonebwoy has also announced the news of his fifth full-length album is arriving in March two years after releasing his 2020 critically acclaimed “Anloga Junction” album.

The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker would also on March 3, 2023, have a live performance at New York City's "Palladium Time Square.

Meanwhile, the host of the popular entertainment show The Breakfast Club Charlamagne Tha God met Ghana's Stonebwoy some days ago and it was pure bliss.