On the show, Paul asked the Dancehall act if per reports he has temperamental issues and he said: " the thing is we all have tempers. If you don’t have a temper, I think something is missing with your formation as a human being … but the way we communicate these tempers are different".

Getting deeper into the conversation, Stonebwoy, however, emphasized that he is not temperamental as the media portrays him. “It is absolutely wrong, I may not come out every day to debunk these things but those who have encountered me, know how sweet and principled I am as a man," he said.

The host asked him if based on principle he will slap some nonsense guy? and he responded that "Nonsense and rubbish is very difficult to deal with so I think it depends but I am not the slapper kind. I’ll address it first and foremost and I’ll get to get the best out of it. But I won't sit here and say I am not the type who will say I will not defend myself if I have to".

Paul Adom-Otchere

Stonebwoy also addressed the infamous VGMAs fracas that erupted at the 2019 event. "We all know tensions were high," he said and went on speak about how he smoked the peace pipe with Shatta Wale through Mr Kofi Abban.

Speaking about the awards, the Bhim Nation said even though it wasn't announced, he was the one that won Artiste of The Year on the night because he was backstage and saw everything. Watch the show below to hear more from him.