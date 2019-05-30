Shatta Wale on Thursday, May 30, shared a photo on social media of the two musicians seated beside each other on.

In a Facebook post Shatta Wale, who is known as Charles Nii Armah Mensah in real life, said: “Unity is strength. Love is the key to many doors. Brotherhood is Loyalty. Peace is Freedom. My brother and I got a great vision for Ghana music and we taking it to the world.

The two talented musicians are believed to have patched their difference after a meeting with one Kofi Abban .

Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is best known as the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.

Meanwhile the reunion of the two dancehall artistes have generated loads of reactions from their fans. hile some have congratulated the pair on what appears to be an attempt to work out their issues others expressed their excitement about the possibility of a collaboration between the two.

Chaos erupted at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when Shatta Wale and his squad attacked his arch-rival Stonebwoy on stage when the latter was announced as the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’.

It was a free-for-all fight on the big stage as the two sides clashed forcing Stonebwoy to pull a pistol.

There was total pandemonium at the event as security struggled to restore order forcing the show to halt for over half an hour.

This led organiser of the award Charterhouse to ban Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy from the VGMA indefinitely. The two dancehall artistes have also been stripped of all awards they won.

They have also been granted bail in the sum of GHC50, 000 each for the chaos that marred the 20th VGMA.