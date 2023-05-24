ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Stop calling me Ghana Chris Brown' - Mr. Drew rejects comparison

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian music star, Mr. Drew, has begged Ghanaians and his fans to stop referring to him as “Ghana’s Chris Brown”.

Mr Drew
Mr Drew

During a recent interview with Kojo Manuel on YFM, the Highlife and Afrobeats musician and dancer shared his thoughts on the comparison between himself and the renowned R&B singer.

Recommended articles

Photos from Mr Drew's Seleey concert 2022
Photos from Mr Drew's Seleey concert 2022 Photos from Mr Drew's Seleey concert 2022 Pulse Ghana

The "Superman" singer stated that he would prefer to be recognized simply as Mr. Drew and not as a Ghanaian version of any individual.

According to Mr. Drew, the association with Chris Brown brings about significant pressure and may lead him toward certain things he actively tries to avoid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lots of people call me Ghana’s Chris Brown but for me, I prefer they stop. I just want to be Mr. Drew and that’s all,” he expressed.

Mr Drew
Mr Drew Pulse Ghana

While acknowledging Chris Brown's influence and greatness as an artist and personality, Mr. Drew emphasized his focus on creating his own unique identity and establishing himself on a larger scale.

He aspires to follow a similar path of global recognition and success, but he wants to be known by his own name, Mr. Drew, without the comparison to Chris Brown.

Mr Drew
Mr Drew Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“Chris Brown has already established himself in the world and on a very large scale, so that’s what I’m also trying to do for my career. But don’t call me Ghana’s Chris Brown. I want to be known as Mr. Drew,” he asserted.

Mr. Drew expressed his preference to be recognized as an individual artist, aiming to make his mark in the music industry without the burden of being constantly compared to Chris Brown.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rapper EL

'Why should I flex over $100 pay per day' - E.L opens up on delivery job in U.S (VIDEO)

Video: ‘I’ll kill you and kill myself’ – Funny Face threatens his baby mama

I don't mind going back to Funny Face because I'm mature now - Comedian's baby mama

Fantana

I’m the biggest female dancehall artist in Ghana – Fantana boldly declares

Hajia 4real

People in Hajia 4Reall's circles are now being tracked and could be picked - FIC