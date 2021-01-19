President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, shifted some blame on the new coronavirus surge in Ghana on arriving passengers at the airport, despite forcing passengers to pay USD150 for test on arrival.

"Recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for new variants of COVID-19," stated Nana Akufo-Addo, in his 22nd address to the nation on COVID-19.

He further stated that "these passengers have all been isolated" and "work is ongoing to determine the presence and extent of spread of the new variants in the general population".

Reacting to this, Kwaw Kese accused the government of Ghana of scamming passengers at the airport with COVID-19 test fees and questioned the accuracy of the test.

“Ghana government boasted of being the best manager of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page yesterday. “Now, the President has come out to say foreigners who come into the country caused the rise in numbers.”

“I want to ask that if that is the case, is the COVID-19 tests at the airport not accurate?” he quizzed. “Because everybody who comes into this country through the airport is supposed to pay $150 and take a test. So, how come the people who come into this country rather bring corona after taking the test?”

“Is the test a scam or it's real? If the text isn't accurate, then stop it – which means you should stop taking the $150 test fees. Stop scamming at the airport and stay woke,” he concluded.

Watch Kwawk Kese slam the government of Ghana for the second time on COVID-19 test fees at the airport below.