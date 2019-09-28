Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Kelvyn Boy said he’s done nothing wrong to be tagged as an ungrateful artiste among other denigrating accolades attributed to him by the renowned Dancehall artiste.

According to Kelvyn Boy he sent a text to Stonebwoy to caution him against tarnishing his image because he (Stonebwoy) knows he’s one of the most loyal people in the family.

He said his former boss did not even know where he lived.

Kelvyn Boy mentioned that till date he is not aware of what exactly he did that warranted the ungrateful tag because everything he’s done since he was signed had been towards the growth of the Bhim Nation family.

Kelvyn Boy was sacked from Bhim Nation after the Record Label did an audit this month.