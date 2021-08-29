But he has come out to clear the air on his decision to hide his girlfriend, saying Ghanaians think it is weird to be dating while receiving help from someone.

“Ghanaians think it's weird for young famous people to have girlfriends. It's not just Ghana. Some time ago, it was weird elsewhere,” he told Angel FM this week.

He said people wouldn’t take it lightly if he had shown off his girlfriend while under SarkCess Music record label.

“Imagine under SarkCess Music I had come out to talk about my girlfriend, people would feel it's wrong to date when you are getting help from someone else. People wouldn't take it lightly.”

The “Baby Girl” hitmaker said he started showing off his girlfriend after he became an independent artiste. He also hinted at a wedding, which he says will soon happen.

“A lot of people feel it was too early in my career to have a girlfriend. But now, they are comfortable, and they know what I am capable of doing. Aside from that, I am turning 30 in a few years, and I completed university five years ago. Most of my friends have married. I will soon marry,” he said.

During the interview, he also waded onto the conversation surrounding Sarkodie’s call rejection attitude. He said his former boss has the right to reject calls and texts and that people are free to retaliate.

He said Sarkodie’s call rejection is normal to him because it is his phone.

Pulse Ghana

“He owns his phone and has the right to pick up your calls. When I call Sarkodie and he doesn't pick up, it's normal. I won't call him anymore. When he needs me and he calls, I won't pick up. It is tit for tats,” he said.

“Like I always say, if you don't diss me, I won't diss you. If I call someone and they pick up the call, it is obvious that I will pick up their calls. But if I call and you show me attitude, it means what I'm saying doesn't make sense to you. When it happens this way, I will do the same thing to you. Then we all end it there.”

Strongman stated that it is wrong to bring such issues on social media, adding that people who are finding it difficult to reach out to Sarkodie are not his girlfriend.

“You are not a ‘gee’ or gangster when you bring such issues on social media. If he doesn’t pick up your calls, he is not your girlfriend. It doesn't make sense. It's normal. I can chat Sarkodie and get ignored, and vice versa,” he added.