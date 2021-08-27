He made this assertion following series of complaints from industry folks about how difficult it is to reach out to Sarkodie.
‘Sarkodie can ignore your calls; you are not his girlfriend’ - Strongman (VIDEO)
Ghanaian rapper Strongman has said those complaining about Sarkodie’s call rejection can retaliate, however, it is not right to bring such conversations on social media.
Last week, US-based Ghanaian rapper Dee Moneey took to Twitter to disclose that Sarkodie hasn’t been responding to his WhatsApp messages. He adds to a tall list of stars who are finding it difficult to connect with the rapper.
Reacting to this, Strongman, who is SarkCess Music label former signee, has said people should equally retaliate to Sarkodie’s attitude when the opportunity arrives.
He said Sarkodie’s call rejection is normal to him because it is his phone.
“He owns his phone and has the right to pick up your calls. When I call Sarkodie and he doesn't pick up, it's normal. I won't call him anymore. When he needs me and he calls, I won't pick up. It is tit for tats,” he told Accra-based Angel FM today.
“Like I always say, if you don't diss me, I won't diss you. If I call someone and they pick up the call, it is obvious that I will pick up their calls. But if I call and you show me attitude, it means what I'm saying doesn't make sense to you. When it happens this way, I will do the same thing to you. Then we all end it there.”
He said it is wrong to bring such issues on social media, adding that people who are finding it difficult to reach out to Sarkodie are not his girlfriend.
“You are not a ‘gee’ or gangster when you bring such issues on social media. If he doesn’t pick up your calls, he is not your girlfriend. It doesn't make sense. It's normal. I can chat Sarkodie and get ignored, and vice versa,” he added.
