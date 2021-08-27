‘Sarkodie can ignore your calls; you are not his girlfriend’ - Strongman (VIDEO)

Reacting to this, Strongman, who is SarkCess Music label former signee, has said people should equally retaliate to Sarkodie’s attitude when the opportunity arrives.

He said Sarkodie’s call rejection is normal to him because it is his phone.

“He owns his phone and has the right to pick up your calls. When I call Sarkodie and he doesn't pick up, it's normal. I won't call him anymore. When he needs me and he calls, I won't pick up. It is tit for tats,” he told Accra-based Angel FM today.

“Like I always say, if you don't diss me, I won't diss you. If I call someone and they pick up the call, it is obvious that I will pick up their calls. But if I call and you show me attitude, it means what I'm saying doesn't make sense to you. When it happens this way, I will do the same thing to you. Then we all end it there.”

He said it is wrong to bring such issues on social media, adding that people who are finding it difficult to reach out to Sarkodie are not his girlfriend.