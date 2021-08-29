According to Strongman, her daughter can sing Gyakie’s songs verbatim and recognises her when she sees her images online.

Simona is also known for posing for the cameras – and most of the time, she comes forth as a model when she poses. For Strongman, he is not surprised that her daughter could dish out such poses.

“I'm not surprised by her pose in most of her photos. I have seen her poses over and over again, so I am not surprised anymore,” told Accra-based Angel FM this week.

He revealed that Simona can rap as well, but since rap is a bit difficult for her, she often sings Gyakie’s songs.

“She can do many wonderful things. She can even rap. She can sing Gyakie's song word for word. Gyakie is her favourite artiste. I'm definitely her favourite, but rap is difficult. But from an honest point of view, whenever Gyakie releases a new song, she will listen by force,” he disclosed.

Strongman said although his daughter can’t spell Gyakie’s name, she can identify her songs on YouTube when she sees thumbnails of Gyakie on the streaming platform.

“When she is browsing YouTube and sees Gyakie's face, she clicks on it to listen to her. Even though she is young and can't spell her name when she sees her image she recognises her and would click her image. Gyakie's "Forever" and "Sor Mi Mu" featuring Bisa Kdei are her favourite songs.”

Strongman and girlfriend, Ama Strong, welcomed Simona on August 18, 2019.