The 57th Super Bowl which was played last night, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale was worth millions of dollars. In emerging reports, the field alone cost the NFL $800,000.
Super Bowl 2023: A look at the $800,000 movable field that took 2 years to make
American Football lovers were thrilled last night with a final that will not be forgotten anytime soon.
Recommended articles
The NFL has spent two years preparing the grass for last night's field which hosted the finals between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix and it was installed two weeks ago. Since its installation, the movable field has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine.
The grass sits on a 40-inch deep tray that measures 234 feet wide and 403 feet long. The field travels 740 feet when it goes inside/outside the stadium & the entire process takes about an hour.
Last night's game was epic as Rihanna returned to the live stage after six years with a Super Bowl Halftime Show worth the wait.
The singer's 13-minute set was jam-packed with hits and zero collaborators, though there was a surprise "guest".
The Barbados-born pop singer didn’t hold back one bit during her career-spanning set, playing some of her biggest hits “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” and “Diamonds” alongside standout features on “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.”
Making the breathtaking performance even more impressive is the fact she did so while pregnant. A baby bump was visible throughout her performance, and afterward, a representative for the singer confirmed that she is indeed expecting her second child.
This year’s halftime show marked the fourth produced by Pepsi and Roc Nation since JAY-Z came aboard with a highly publicized partnership with the NFL in 2019. It follows Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s joint performance in 2020, a lavish show from The Weeknd, and last year’s all-star performance led by Dr. Dre, who brought out Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and more.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh