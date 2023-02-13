Super Bowl 2023: A look at the $800,000 movable field that took 2 years to make

The NFL has spent two years preparing the grass for last night's field which hosted the finals between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix and it was installed two weeks ago. Since its installation, the movable field has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine.

The grass sits on a 40-inch deep tray that measures 234 feet wide and 403 feet long. The field travels 740 feet when it goes inside/outside the stadium & the entire process takes about an hour.

Last night's game was epic as Rihanna returned to the live stage after six years with a Super Bowl Halftime Show worth the wait.

The singer's 13-minute set was jam-packed with hits and zero collaborators, though there was a surprise "guest".

The Barbados-born pop singer didn’t hold back one bit during her career-spanning set, playing some of her biggest hits “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” and “Diamonds” alongside standout features on “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.”

Making the breathtaking performance even more impressive is the fact she did so while pregnant. A baby bump was visible throughout her performance, and afterward, a representative for the singer confirmed that she is indeed expecting her second child.