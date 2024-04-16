ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Superman actor Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with girlfriend

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The couple, who have been in a relationship for three years, shared the joyful news with Access Hollywood.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso [Getty Images]
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The couple, who have been in a relationship for three years, shared the joyful news with Access Hollywood.

Expressing his excitement, Cavill said, "Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that." The actor, who first introduced his partner to the world through an Instagram post in April 2021, has often spoken about his desire to start a family. In a light-hearted reveal, Cavill shared a photo of the couple at a chessboard, captioning it with words of admiration for Natalie and a nod to their playful competition.

Their relationship was spotlighted during their first public appearance at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2, a film produced by Legendary Entertainment, where Viscuso has previously worked. Legendary Entertainment is also known for its role in the production of Man Of Steel, another film that stars Cavill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his personal goals, Cavill, in a past interview with Men's Health magazine, emphasised his commitment to maintaining fitness not just for roles but for family life. "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them," he stated, expressing his ambition to be an active and healthy father.

Natalie Viscuso and Henry Cavill are seen attending the after party for the UK film premiere of Argylle at Louie on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
Natalie Viscuso and Henry Cavill are seen attending the after party for the UK film premiere of "Argylle" at Louie on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images) Pulse Nigeria

This development marks a significant milestone for Cavill, who described his dream of starting a family as the "biggest dream in life" back in 2018. As the actor prepares to embrace fatherhood, his fans in Nigeria and around the world share in his joy and anticipation of this new chapter.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wendy Shay

I never slept with any ‘Sakawa boy or rich man’ for cash - Wendy Shay (Video)

Funny Face remanded in police custody as he appears in court over accident

Funny Face granted GH120,000 bail after Kasoa accident

Funny Face breaks down in tears

'I've messed up' - Crying Funny Face begs Ghanaians for second chance (VIDEO)

Nollywood actor dies from drowning shortly after posting video of scary boat ride

Junior Pope: Nollywood actor feared dead after drowning