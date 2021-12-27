‘Support your own should start with mainstream artistes’ - Leflyyy (VIDEO)

But Leflyyy says that is not the case. For mainstream musicians to gain support from Ghanaians, they should equally support rising talents.

Leflyyy disclosed this during an interview with Pulse.com.gh last month.

“Everybody talks about support but it starts from somewhere,” he said, “I personally feel that those that are up there should help those that are coming. So that when those coming up get there, they will help the up and coming ones.”

He said if the mainstream musicians can support new talents, it will break the cycle of rising musicians having to do everything by themselves to break through the mainstream market.

“So that we will break that cycle of ‘I did it by myself’ or ‘I didn’t have somebody,’ and I pushed so you too push [alone]. No, it’s unfortunate you did it like that but that doesn’t mean the person coming up should go through the same channel.”

Leflyyy, who can rap in four different languages (Twi, Ga, French and English), said his primary market is Africa and Europe.

“My urgent target is obviously Ghana, and the French-speaking countries and also Europe. But the main focus is here; the continent, the motherland, Ghana and Africa.”