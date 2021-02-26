The Kumawood actor has been under fire after he uploaded videos of the comedian’s family to his YouTube channel and further monetised them.

Funny Face’s elder sister Lydia Boateng clashed with Kwaku Manu on Peace FM yesterday over how the actor is monetising the comedian’s predicament.

“If the sisters of Funny Face really love him then what they are doing won't yield a better result. What they are doing is painting a different picture,” Kwaku Manu said when he was told that the family of Funny Face aren’t happy about monetisation of his content.

In a swift response, Lydia Boateng angrily fired Kwaku Manu and ordered him to take down Funny Face’s videos from his channel.

“Do you love Funny Face more than his siblings?” she said. “Do you know how he ended up at the psychiatric hospital? When you came to the hospital, did you leave behind even GHC10 for us to use to buy him drugs?”

“But you've recorded him and uploaded to YouTube to monetise. You can't tell me that you love him more than us. The fact that we don't make noise doesn’t mean we can't go dirty. Spend all the money you've made so far because you won’t get any more money from him.”

“Don't think you are better than his family. Go and delete all the videos you uploaded to YouTube otherwise I'll let them block you,” she fired.

Kwaku Manu opted to stop the interview after this statement from Lydia Boateng.

Listen to the full interview below.