Teacher Kwadwo sacked from United Showbiz? Fans speculate

On Monday, a leaked letter signed by the District Director of the Ghana Education Service, Akrofuom District, Ashanti Region, said he had been fired for ‘misconduct’.

The said misconduct included absenteeism, refusal to produce lesson notes and the 'exhibition of the highest insubordination towards the District Director and the School Improvement Support Officer.'

But Teacher Kwadwo fired back in a Facebook post and live video, saying the authorities at the Ghana Education Service planned his dismissal and that they were against him. He also claimed some teachers from his school celebrated his dismissal.

“Okay, so for some ‘PROFESSIONAL’ reasons I can’t post the content of the letter here but all that is in the letter is that, My District Education Office through Ghana Education Service says that, they have sacked me. Their reasons are very funny. This is going to be the 1st ever TEACHER vs GES fight in the history of Ghana Education. Y’all relax because it will be all over the news soon,” Teacher Kwadwo said after the letter leaked on social media.

He further claimed: “The SACKING letter that was given to me yesterday is dated ‘27 October 2021.’ Abeg what was yesterday’s date? Meaning, they have typed the letter long time and was looking for an opportunity but since they don’t get it, they have given it to me like that.”

Now, new development suggests that he has been removed from Nana Ama McBrown’s “United Showbiz” show on UTV. Teacher Kwadwo hosts a comic news segment on United Showbiz every Saturday. However, he has been absent from the show for more than a month.

This prompted speculations that he had been fired from the show as well.

“And why doesn’t he even appear on United show biz?” an Instagram user said, another responded: “He has been sacked from there too.”