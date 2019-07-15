In the video, a man, whom Afia Schwarzenegger says is the teacher who molested one of her twin sons, has been captured brutalizing a young boy, believed to be a student at a site which looks like a campus.

According to the controversial social media commentator, the teacher is named, Asare Boakye Ansah, aka Apakan, and she is going to tender in the video in court as a piece of evidence to her case.

READ ALSO: I have a felling that God lives at Labadi beach; Burna Boy explains why

Sharing the video on social media, she wrote: "Asare Boakye Ansah, aka Apakan, aka killer, the senior housemaster of Kumasi High school. The same teacher who assaulted my children for not going to church. I still don't know why GES is employing mentally retarded people to raise our children. Why will a teacher assault a student like this???

Well as for me this will just be one of the few evidences my lawyers will be tendering in court. I can't speak for this boy's family cos this is pure assault. After seeing this video I am going to advice my children to defend themselves with anything whether bottle or table/chair whenever this kind of assault is meted on them..this is how you train a child in a lawless society. Ghana Education Service should bow their Head in shame."

Watch the video below.