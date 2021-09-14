RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Tears don't come to me easily’ - TT says as he receives GHC50k gift from Dr Bawumia (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio (also known as TT) has finally received the GHC50,000 gift from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

TT and Dr Bawumia
TT and Dr Bawumia

On Monday, September 13, the Vice President donated a sum of GHC50,000 to the veteran actor after an interview of him begging for money to pay his rent advance went viral.

Recommended articles

Over the weekend, the “Taxi Driver” TV series actor disclosed in an interview that he has now become a 'charity case' because he doesn't work again and now lives on what people gift him.

"I don't do anything,” he told Step1 TV. “I have become a charity case, right now immediately we need GH3000 that will cover six months advance payment.”

And right after the interview went viral, the Vice President stepped in to help, donating GHC50,000 cash to extend his rent and upkeep.

This was revealed by Facebook user Krobea Kwabena Asante – who was present at the presentation of the gift on Monday, September 13.

www.instagram.com

And on Tuesday, September 14, the interviewer presented the cash to him.

“My Vice President, I'm really honoured,” TT said about hearing the Vice President’s benevolence. “Tears don't come to me easily but in such situations, before I realise, tears will roll down. So, please, if you see that tears are rolling down, I'm sorry. I thank you so much.”

He said a friend told him about the help Dr Bawumia offered but not from the Vice President directly.

“I heard that the Vice President is interested [in helping me]. A friend of mine called me and he was giving me details. I haven't heard anything from him [Dr Bawumia],” he said.

Upon receiving the cash gift, he said: “You know something since this money came, I haven't held it before.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Audio of Tonto Dikeh weeping and begging her ex over cheating allegation leaks [LISTEN]

Tonto Dikek and Prince Kpokpogri

Sad Video; Psalm Adjeteyfio drops MOMO number as he begs for GH3000 for rent (WATCH)

Psalm Adjeteyfio

Ghanaian Gospel singer remanded in police custody over fraud

Ohemaa Jacky

'Soon no Ghanaian will travel abroad because Nana Addo is doing well' - Agya Koo (VIDEO)

Agya Koo