‘Tears don't come to me easily’ - TT says as he receives GHC50k gift from Dr Bawumia (WATCH)

Over the weekend, the “Taxi Driver” TV series actor disclosed in an interview that he has now become a 'charity case' because he doesn't work again and now lives on what people gift him.

"I don't do anything,” he told Step1 TV. “I have become a charity case, right now immediately we need GH3000 that will cover six months advance payment.”

And right after the interview went viral, the Vice President stepped in to help, donating GHC50,000 cash to extend his rent and upkeep.

This was revealed by Facebook user Krobea Kwabena Asante – who was present at the presentation of the gift on Monday, September 13.

And on Tuesday, September 14, the interviewer presented the cash to him.

“My Vice President, I'm really honoured,” TT said about hearing the Vice President’s benevolence. “Tears don't come to me easily but in such situations, before I realise, tears will roll down. So, please, if you see that tears are rolling down, I'm sorry. I thank you so much.”

He said a friend told him about the help Dr Bawumia offered but not from the Vice President directly.

“I heard that the Vice President is interested [in helping me]. A friend of mine called me and he was giving me details. I haven't heard anything from him [Dr Bawumia],” he said.