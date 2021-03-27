The Ghanaian Gospel singer with his team was involved in an accident that occurred on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Juaso on the Accra-Kumasi highway caused by a truck that was trying to overtake another car.
Thanks to Sarkodie 'the only musician who sent me money after my accident' - Yaw Sarpong
Yaw Sarpong is full of gratitude as he appreciates Sarkodie's kind gesture after his accident.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
According to his manager, the truck headed in their direction so they had to drive off the road to avoid collision and they ended up in a ditch. There was no fatality recorded but the “Wo Haw Ne Sen” hitmaker and the team were rushed to a hospital to treat injuries.
Speaking after recovering from the accident, the Gospel legend has disclosed that " Sarkodie was the only musician who sent me money. Sarkodie is a different person when you get close to him".
He continued that "as for me I haven't seen any musician who can match up to Sarkodie when it comes to his goodness". According to him, Aisha Modi also showed him kindness that will never escape him because he has immensely touched by her kindness.
Hear more from him in the video below.
