The lovers in a bid to spark a social media challenge for the singer’s latest single, have decided to dance to the song together whilst filming themselves bursting out some dance moves.

Out of the title of the song “Doyin”, they birthed a “DoyinChallenge” with their dance competition against each other video. The video shared on Mr Eazi’s Instagram’s page has attracted around 300, 000 eyeballs with over 2,000 comments.

READ ALSO: Steflon Don finally comments on reports of Burna Boy ditching her for Princess Shyngle

What most people are saying is that the couple is so cute to a point that Ghana’s KiDi added his voice saying “Ei I dey go find girlfriend too”. However, Temi’s billionaire father had to politely warn Mr Eazi to take it easy with his daughter. “Mr Eazi Eazi, take it Eazi with my angel”.

Watch the video below.