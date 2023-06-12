The images and videos of his luxurious residence quickly circulated on social media, sparking both admiration and criticism.
The 'Niagara Blue' paint used on my house cost Gh1,700 a bucket - Agya Koo to critics
Renowned Ghanaian actor Agya Koo, recently made headlines as he unveiled his impressive new mansion located in Kwadaso, Kumasi.
While many praised Agya Koo for his remarkable achievement, some critics focused on the design and color choices of the mansion. They argued that the design appeared outdated and that he could have opted for more modern and aesthetically appealing options.
In response to the criticisms, Agya Koo addressed the matter during a recent interview on Kessben FM. He proudly defended his choice of colors, describing them as extraordinary and expressing his genuine love for them. Notably, he disclosed that a bucket of the "Niagara Blue" paint used on the house cost approximately GH₵1,700 a bucket.
Undeterred by the opinions of others, Agya Koo emphasized that he remains unaffected by the remarks, as his primary focus was to secure a comfortable abode for himself. His unwavering determination to provide a place to lay his head showcases his dedication to creating a haven that reflects his personal tastes and preferences.
The unveiling of Agya Koo's lavish mansion in Kwadaso has sparked discussions among fans and critics alike. While opinions may differ regarding the design and color choices, there is no denying the impressive accomplishment that Agya Koo has achieved through his hard work and success in the entertainment industry.
