The 'Niagara Blue' paint used on my house cost Gh1,700 a bucket - Agya Koo to critics

While many praised Agya Koo for his remarkable achievement, some critics focused on the design and color choices of the mansion. They argued that the design appeared outdated and that he could have opted for more modern and aesthetically appealing options.

In response to the criticisms, Agya Koo addressed the matter during a recent interview on Kessben FM. He proudly defended his choice of colors, describing them as extraordinary and expressing his genuine love for them. Notably, he disclosed that a bucket of the "Niagara Blue" paint used on the house cost approximately GH₵1,700 a bucket.

Undeterred by the opinions of others, Agya Koo emphasized that he remains unaffected by the remarks, as his primary focus was to secure a comfortable abode for himself. His unwavering determination to provide a place to lay his head showcases his dedication to creating a haven that reflects his personal tastes and preferences.