The shorter your sleep, the shorter your life; so sleep - Kennedy Osei advises

David Mawuli

Kennedy Osei has said people should ignore motivational messages regarding the avoidance of sleep, saying the shorter you sleep, the shorter your life.

Kennedy, who is the eldest son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of the Despite Group of Companies, and overseer of Okay FM, Neat FM, Peace FM, Hello FM and UTV, is advocating for longer sleep because he believes it is one of the ways one can live long.

He said he has been a victim of popular motivational messages like ‘team no sleep’, ‘sleep 8hour a day and that’s 1/3 of your life,’ ‘lazy people sleep at night,’ and ‘sleep is for the weak’.

“Most people including myself have been victims of sharing the above statements as some sort of motivation,” he wrote on Instagram. “However, having a deep and sound sleep is a non-negotiable biological necessity and not an optional lifestyle luxury.”

He said the shorter people sleep, the shorter their lifespan.

“The shorter your sleep, the shorter your life! Lack of Sleep is a source of ageing and decline in the proper functioning of the brain. Sleep is a source of the immune booster and a natural developing factor for every living organism.”

“Make the most out of your working hours and acquire a GOOD & SOUND SLEEP,” he added.

