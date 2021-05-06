The shorter your sleep, the shorter your life; so sleep - Kennedy Osei advises

He said he has been a victim of popular motivational messages like ‘team no sleep’, ‘sleep 8hour a day and that’s 1/3 of your life,’ ‘lazy people sleep at night,’ and ‘sleep is for the weak’.

“Most people including myself have been victims of sharing the above statements as some sort of motivation,” he wrote on Instagram. “However, having a deep and sound sleep is a non-negotiable biological necessity and not an optional lifestyle luxury.”

He said the shorter people sleep, the shorter their lifespan.

“The shorter your sleep, the shorter your life! Lack of Sleep is a source of ageing and decline in the proper functioning of the brain. Sleep is a source of the immune booster and a natural developing factor for every living organism.”