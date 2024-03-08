There are no structures to reward veteran musicians in Ghana - Wendy Shay

Wendy was on the New Day show on TV3, March 8, 2024, speaking about the situation of veteran musician KK Kabobo, who requires assistance as he battles liver disease.

Wendy Shay had visited KK Kabobo after news broke that the veteran musician was suffering from liver disease and needed assistance. She donated a sum of GH₵10,000 and called for more help for him.

According to her, if KK Kabobo had enjoyed the benefits and opportunities that the current generation of musicians have, he would have been fine.

"There was a little bit of a heartbreak to see our legends go through these kinds of states because I feel there is no structure in the industry that is paying musicians who have paid their dues.

“Imagine if at that time they had what we are enjoying today, I think they would have been fine because he had monster hit songs. And it's just sad that we are now catching up,” she said.

Wendy Shay urged the public to support KK Kabobo and other veteran musicians who are facing challenges.

She also called on the authorities to create a system that would ensure the welfare and recognition of veteran musicians in Ghana.

KK Kabobo is a veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician who has recorded many hit songs, such as 'Onyame Ahu Wo,' 'Nyatse Nyatse Girl,' and 'Running Away.'

He is also a Reverend Minister who was ordained in 2012 by Covenant Mission Bible College in Achimota.