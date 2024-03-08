ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

There are no structures to reward veteran musicians in Ghana - Wendy Shay

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay has shared her grief over how music legends are left to suffer without enough support and recognition.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay

According to her, the industry lacked a structure that rewarded musicians who had contributed to the growth and development of the music scene.

Recommended articles

Wendy was on the New Day show on TV3, March 8, 2024, speaking about the situation of veteran musician KK Kabobo, who requires assistance as he battles liver disease.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

Wendy Shay had visited KK Kabobo after news broke that the veteran musician was suffering from liver disease and needed assistance. She donated a sum of GH₵10,000 and called for more help for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, if KK Kabobo had enjoyed the benefits and opportunities that the current generation of musicians have, he would have been fine.

"There was a little bit of a heartbreak to see our legends go through these kinds of states because I feel there is no structure in the industry that is paying musicians who have paid their dues.

Wendy Shay supports KK Kabobo
Wendy Shay supports KK Kabobo Pulse Ghana

“Imagine if at that time they had what we are enjoying today, I think they would have been fine because he had monster hit songs. And it's just sad that we are now catching up,” she said.

Wendy Shay urged the public to support KK Kabobo and other veteran musicians who are facing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also called on the authorities to create a system that would ensure the welfare and recognition of veteran musicians in Ghana.

KK Kabobo is a veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician who has recorded many hit songs, such as 'Onyame Ahu Wo,' 'Nyatse Nyatse Girl,' and 'Running Away.'

He is also a Reverend Minister who was ordained in 2012 by Covenant Mission Bible College in Achimota.

He is currently suffering from liver disease and needs financial assistance for his treatment. He has received support from some influential individuals, including Second Lady Samira Bawumia and former President John Mahama.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Michy

I was depressed while dating Shatta Wale, I found myself after we broke up – Michy

Sarkodie and Tracy are officially married

Celebrating Love: 10 most popular Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity weddings

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie [Instagram/ Moses Bliss]

Marie Wiseborn embraces new identity; adopts husband’s surname across social media

STONEBWOY

There are no skeletons in my closet - Stonebwoy