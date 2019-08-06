According to the Ghanaian singer, there’s nothing like the right guy because no guy looks like the left guy.

The “Angela” hitmaker, whilst having a fun conversation with some of his colleagues during a car ride, later advised the ladies looking for the right guys, to push that guy in their “left” zone to the right.

“I have a problem with all the ladies saying I am waiting for the right guy. Hello, do we look like the left guys? … that sorry boy on the left and push him at the right side, that’s how life is supposed to be.” He said.

Is every guy the right guy? Well, that's how the Rockstar concluded his advice. Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.