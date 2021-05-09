RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

There’s nothing wrong in this country that needs to be fixed - Matilda Asare (WATCH)

David Mawuli

Kumawood actress Matilda Asare has fired ‘Fix the Country’ protestors, saying there’s nothing wrong in this country that needs to be fixed.

Matilda appeared on Nana Ama McBrown’s “United Showbiz” show where she claimed protestors have nothing specific to be fixed in this country.

“For me, Nana [Ama McBrown], I think there’s nothing wrong in this country that needs to be fixed,” she said.

“Everything is okay and the system is working. Because when you asked Kofi to point out what needs to be fixed, he said nothing. He only said there need to be structures. What structures? If you commit a murder in this country, will government let you go Scot free? A lot of laws work in this country. You won’t recognise this until the law gets hold of you.”

She continued: “So, if you have anything particular that needs the government to fix, you should mention it instead of saying ‘Fix the Country’. This county has peace. Students are going to school, teachers, doctors and nurses are not on strike and lights haven’t gone off for four years.”

“So, if you need something, be specific,” she added.

Watch the full video below.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/COoLLPcH_U8/?igshid=ug3gffzksp5c

